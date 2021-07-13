Head to Head Contrast: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -15.18 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,324.47 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

