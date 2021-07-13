Head to Head Comparison: Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) & ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Provention Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Provention Bio has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Provention Bio and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 1 5 0 2.83 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provention Bio presently has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 176.94%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.85%. Given Provention Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -79.74% -70.72% ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.25% 17.92% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provention Bio and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$98.58 million ($1.88) -3.54 ANI Pharmaceuticals $208.48 million 2.02 -$22.55 million $2.87 11.89

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio. Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Provention Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease; and a strategic collaboration with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize PRV-3279, a bispecific antibody-based molecule targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B in Greater China. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

