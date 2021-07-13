Head-To-Head Comparison: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23% Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56 Viant Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $314.88, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.71%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.59 $372.94 million $10.87 31.24 Viant Technology $165.25 million 7.82 $20.64 million $20.64 1.06

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

