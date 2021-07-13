HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

