HBK Investments L P Takes $688,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

