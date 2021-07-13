HBK Investments L P Takes $1.64 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

