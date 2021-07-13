HBK Investments L P Lowers Stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

HBK Investments L P cut its position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Qell Acquisition by 72.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 210,457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

QELL opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

