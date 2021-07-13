HBK Investments L P Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

