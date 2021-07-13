HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 31,640 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.11% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

