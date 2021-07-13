HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 281,250 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 281,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,342,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENH opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

