HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.11% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.