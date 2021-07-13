Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NYSE:HBIO) CEO Sells $173,587.68 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NYSE:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 24,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $173,587.68.

NYSE:HBIO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

