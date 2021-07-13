Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NYSE:HBIO) CEO Sells $173,587.68 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NYSE:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 24,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $173,587.68.
NYSE:HBIO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
About Harvard Bioscience
See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.