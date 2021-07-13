Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4.10 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.05.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.82 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

