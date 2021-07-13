Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.