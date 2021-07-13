Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,685 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $436,084.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADPT traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. 339,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,455. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.