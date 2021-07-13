Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.67. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.