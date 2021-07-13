Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.22. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

