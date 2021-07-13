H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLUYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 1,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.55 million. Equities analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

