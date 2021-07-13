Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. Purchases 300,000 Shares

Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 300,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.50 per share, with a total value of $18,450,000.00.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.13 per share, with a total value of $3,256,500.00.

Shares of NYSE GPOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,459. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $82.16.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 193,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 73,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

