Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $77,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $68,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,091,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 228,784 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

