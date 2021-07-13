Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

