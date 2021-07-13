Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

SBNY opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.89. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

