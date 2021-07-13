Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,840 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $46,160,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

