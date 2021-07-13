Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,496 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 183.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in ORIX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IX stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

