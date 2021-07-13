Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

