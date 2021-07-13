Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,070 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of FGEN opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

