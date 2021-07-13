Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.80. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 10,240 shares traded.

GMBXF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

