Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Group Nine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Group Nine Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Group Nine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.