Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $6.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $22.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $31.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $24.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

NYSE GPI traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.19. 1,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

