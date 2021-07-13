Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of the company’s soft first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line declined year over year and the former also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Decline in the comparable store sales mainly hurt the company’s top line. Margins were dismal during the reported quarter. Also, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Management informed that in the second-quarter-to-date (till May 11), comparable store sales were in the negative low-double digits. Nevertheless, the company's flexible supply chain business model coupled with strength in product offerings and store-growth endeavors appear encouraging. It also strives to accomplish its long-term targets.”

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,379. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,060 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

