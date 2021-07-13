Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $687,324.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,041,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $687,324.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $452,008.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $312,420.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $437,360.00.

GTE stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.