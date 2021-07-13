GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPRO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 54,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,902. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

