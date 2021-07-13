Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Sells $216,875.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $216,875.00.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00.

GSHD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

