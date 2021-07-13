Golem Market Cap Hits $312.35 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $312.35 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

