Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 358,495 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $39,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

