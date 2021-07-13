Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 306,208 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 306,208 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $36,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 467,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $17,718,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -657.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

