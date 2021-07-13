Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $39.91 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $39,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.57. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

