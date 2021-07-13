Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $38,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in ABB by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

