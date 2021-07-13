Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.99% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

