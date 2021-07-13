Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 62,945 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $37,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,366 shares of company stock worth $371,441. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.