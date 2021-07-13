Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.03. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2,189 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

