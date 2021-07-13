Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

