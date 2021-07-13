Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOGO. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,680. Gogo has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

