Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,095,253 shares of company stock valued at $95,132,288. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

