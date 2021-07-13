Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

