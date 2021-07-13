Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

