Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $2,347,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $182,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,239.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,150. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

