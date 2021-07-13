Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

