Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix stock opened at $537.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

