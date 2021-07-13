Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

